Bubba Kush 2.0 takes the celebrated Bubba Kush and backcrosses it with an exceptional cultivar of OG Kush. The dense buds drip with trichomes and have a fruity aroma with hints of earth, coffee, and kush. The powerful high may leave you in a state of bliss for hours on end. Bubba Kush 2.0 is a must for any indica lovers looking for the next big thing.
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Arthritis
33% of people say it helps with arthritis
Bipolar disorder
33% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
