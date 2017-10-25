Loading…
Logo for the brand Highland Provisions

Highland Provisions

Cowboy Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Cowboy Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
