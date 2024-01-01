We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Home
Products
Dabbing
Dab & Oil Rigs
Tony Kazy X Salt Glass Slain Bio-Hazard Dragon
Tony Kazy X Salt Glass Slain Bio-Hazard Dragon
by
Highly Elevated Glass Gallery
THC —
CBD —
Potency
buy here
About this product
Hand made by two American artist Tony Kazy Glass & Salt Glass
Piece featured has 10mm joint
Posses a removable sword.
We accept payment plans.
*Banger Not Included with Piece*
read more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
Highly Elevated Glass Gallery
Shop products
Specializing in high-end functional glass art, but offering something for every consumer!
read more
Notice a problem?
Report this item