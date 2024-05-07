A collab with the makers of Terp H20.



Immerse yourself in the invigorating clarity of Fog Lifter Key Lime Gummies, meticulously crafted with 5mg of THC per square to support cognitive function. Infused with a synergistic blend of terpenes dominant in alpha pinene and Linalool, these gummies offer a natural remedy for afternoon fatigue and mental fog. Proudly brought to you by the esteemed teams at Highly Rooted and Terp H2O, our gummies provide a delicious solution for promoting mental clarity and focus. Elevate your cognitive wellness with Fog Lifter Key Lime Gummies—a delectable way to clear the fog and stay sharp throughout the day.



