Experience day and night in one jar with our unique offering - 10 Good Mornin' Sunshine gummies and 10 Snoozeberry Gummies. Indulge in the best of both worlds with our best-selling Snoozeberry and Good Morning Sunshine Gummies combined into a single product. Initially a hit during the Solar Eclipse event, we've decided to make this delightful combination available year-round for our valued customers.
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.