They are great for a solo sesh or a group. Highly Rooted’s pre-rolled joints aren’t like others. We have spent hundreds of hours researching the proper grind, pack, moisture content, and paper, to produce what we think is the best pre-rolled joint. These steps were taken so that our joints offer the best smoking experience, a smooth, even burn that avoids ‘running’ and ‘cannoning.’ We cultivate our flower using sustainable practices, high-quality genetics, and natural sunlight. We offer you the highest quality flower we can.
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look! We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.