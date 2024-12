This tincture is like our Good Mornin’ Sunshine gummies but in a convenient MCT oil-based tincture. This tincture has been formulated with terpenes to be energizing, perfect for starting your day and ensuring you'll have a good morning! They also have an added benefit, nausea relief! We infused these with our formulated blend of terpenes, including Limonene, Alpha Pinene, and Beta Pinene.

