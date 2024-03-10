Grassroots California X Highly Rooted & The VCCN Hat

by Highly Rooted
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Grassroots California X Highly Rooted & The VCCN Hat

About this product

Our new Grassroots California Hats are here! These high-quality hats are an ode to Vermont with many Vermont details; they also have a stash pocket and a quote from Snoop Dogg! The hats were made in honor of Michelle's nana, Thelma.

Grassroots California hats are highly collectible, find them at your local retailer!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Highly Rooted
Highly Rooted
Shop products
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look!
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints.
Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.

License(s)

  • VT, US: MANU0020
  • VT, US: SCLT0100
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.