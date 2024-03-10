Our new Grassroots California Hats are here! These high-quality hats are an ode to Vermont with many Vermont details; they also have a stash pocket and a quote from Snoop Dogg! The hats were made in honor of Michelle's nana, Thelma.
Grassroots California hats are highly collectible, find them at your local retailer!
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look! We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.