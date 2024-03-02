These are great for a solo sesh or a group. Highly Rooted’s pre-rolled joints aren’t like others. We have spent hundreds of hours researching the proper grind, pack, moisture content, and paper, to produce what we think is the best pre-rolled joint. These steps were taken so that our joints offer the best smoking experience, a smooth, even burn that avoids ‘running’ and ‘cannoning.’

We cultivate our flower using organic, sustainable practices, using high-quality genetics, and natural sunlight. We offer you the highest quality flower we can.



