We took everyone’s favorite flavor of our gummies, added a little twist and made it into its own product: our new Terpene Infused High Watermelon Mark Gummies! These delicious little gummies bursting with watermelon flavor will be the perfect addition to your summertime fun! We've used Dr. Russo’s Recovery Blend of terpenes to help you enjoy summer nights! Dominate in Beta Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene and Linalool.

