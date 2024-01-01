We took everyone’s favorite flavor of our gummies, added a little twist and made it into its own product: our new Terpene Infused High Watermelon Mark Gummies! These delicious little gummies bursting with watermelon flavor will be the perfect addition to your summertime fun! We've used Dr. Russo’s Recovery Blend of terpenes to help you enjoy summer nights! Dominate in Beta Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene and Linalool.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look! We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.