About this product
Glue Sniffer
GG4 x GG4 x The Whip! BX4
This cultivar has a famous parent, Gorilla Glue #4! This Glue Sniffer has a blend of 4 primary terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, a-Humulene, and Myrcene, which will be energizing and offer many medical benefits!
These king size cones hold 1 gram of cannabis. These are great for a solo sesh or a group. Currently, we only offer pre-rolls with flower we have personally grown.
Highly Rooted’s pre-rolled joints aren’t like others. We have spent hundreds of hours researching the proper grind, pack, moisture content, and paper, to produce what we think is the best pre-rolled joint.
These steps were taken so that our joints offer the best smoking experience, a smooth, even burn that avoids ‘running’ and ‘cannoning.’
We cultivate our flower using organic, sustainable practices, using high-quality genetics, and natural sunlight. We only use organic inputs and pesticides to offer you the highest quality flower we can.
GG4 x GG4 x The Whip! BX4
This cultivar has a famous parent, Gorilla Glue #4! This Glue Sniffer has a blend of 4 primary terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, a-Humulene, and Myrcene, which will be energizing and offer many medical benefits!
These king size cones hold 1 gram of cannabis. These are great for a solo sesh or a group. Currently, we only offer pre-rolls with flower we have personally grown.
Highly Rooted’s pre-rolled joints aren’t like others. We have spent hundreds of hours researching the proper grind, pack, moisture content, and paper, to produce what we think is the best pre-rolled joint.
These steps were taken so that our joints offer the best smoking experience, a smooth, even burn that avoids ‘running’ and ‘cannoning.’
We cultivate our flower using organic, sustainable practices, using high-quality genetics, and natural sunlight. We only use organic inputs and pesticides to offer you the highest quality flower we can.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Highly Rooted
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints.
Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably, to enable us to provide patients free cannabis through the VCCN.
Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably, to enable us to provide patients free cannabis through the VCCN.
State License(s)
MANU020
SCLT0100