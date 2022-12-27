Glue Sniffer

GG4 x GG4 x The Whip! BX4

This cultivar has a famous parent, Gorilla Glue #4! This Glue Sniffer has a blend of 4 primary terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, a-Humulene, and Myrcene, which will be energizing and offer many medical benefits!



These king size cones hold 1 gram of cannabis. These are great for a solo sesh or a group. Currently, we only offer pre-rolls with flower we have personally grown.



Highly Rooted’s pre-rolled joints aren’t like others. We have spent hundreds of hours researching the proper grind, pack, moisture content, and paper, to produce what we think is the best pre-rolled joint.



These steps were taken so that our joints offer the best smoking experience, a smooth, even burn that avoids ‘running’ and ‘cannoning.’



We cultivate our flower using organic, sustainable practices, using high-quality genetics, and natural sunlight. We only use organic inputs and pesticides to offer you the highest quality flower we can.