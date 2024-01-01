Introducing our "Little Drops of Sunshine" gummies, featuring the same beloved texture and sugar-coated goodness of our Good Mornin' Sunshine Gummies in a lower dosage. Perfectly portioned for daytime use, these gummies offer a convenient way to microdose throughout the day. Each gummy is divided into four quarters, with 1 mg of THC per quarter and 4 mg per whole piece.
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.