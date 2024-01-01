Introducing our "Little Drops of Sunshine" gummies, featuring the same beloved texture and sugar-coated goodness of our Good Mornin' Sunshine Gummies in a lower dosage. Perfectly portioned for daytime use, these gummies offer a convenient way to microdose throughout the day. Each gummy is divided into four quarters, with 1 mg of THC per quarter and 4 mg per whole piece.



