Note: This is a CBD only tincture with no THC content

Step into a refreshing realm of flavor and wellness. Crafted for those who prefer higher doses of CBD, this tincture boasts a remarkable 333 mg of premium-quality CBD per 1 ml serving. We use CBD isolate, which makes this product THC-free!

With its invigorating mint flavor, this tincture not only invigorates your senses but also supports your wellness goals. Whether you’re seeking to enhance relaxation, alleviate stress, or simply elevate your well-being, our potent CBD tincture is the perfect companion for your journey.



