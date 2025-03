Experience a refreshing take on relaxation with our Snoozemint Tincture, a perfect complement to our popular Snoozemint Chocolate. Infused with a delightful mint flavor, this tincture combines equal parts of THC, CBD, and CBN, offering a soothing blend ideal for unwinding after a long day.

Similar to our beloved Snoozeberry Tincture, the Snoozemint Tincture embraces the power of the entourage effect, enhanced by additional cannabinoids like CBC, THC-A, and CBG. Each drop provides a harmonious balance for a tranquil experience.

Crafted with care, our tincture is formulated using three premium cannabis concentrates: CBD FECO, THC FECO, and CBN distillate. The CBD FECO and THC FECO are produced through ethanol extraction, ensuring the highest quality and potency.

Discover the calming benefits of our Snoozemint Tincture, designed to provide a minty twist that pairs perfectly with our Snoozemint Chocolate—your new go-to for restful nights and serene moments.



read more