Our limited edition Solar Eclipse Gummies are the perfect cannabis souvenir for this year's solar eclipse! We're bringing you day and night in one jar, 10 Good Mornin’ Sunshine gummies, and 10 Snoozeberry Gummies, our 2 most popular products all in one. These are only available for a limited time!
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look! We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.