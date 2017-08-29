Sweet Tooth
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Sweet Tooth effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
