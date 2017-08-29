Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HIGH TIDE

HIGH TIDE

Sweet Tooth

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Sweet Tooth effects

Reported by real people like you
447 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!