Sour Cheese is a happy hybrid strain that is great for getting social and creative. This cross of Cheese and Sour Diesel (or possibly Strawberry Diesel) leaves many feeling ready to make art, listen to music, or get philosophical with friends. These plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks, grow well indoors and out, and tend to produce high yields.
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
