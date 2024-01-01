Animal Mintz Cartridge

About this product

Animal Mints is a hybrid strain, crossing Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies. It delivers a potent body and head high, ideal for evening use. With a sweet, minty aroma, it’s great for relieving stress.

Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

About this strain

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

