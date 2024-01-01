Apple Fritter Infused Pre-Rolls

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Apple Fritter is a hybrid strain from Clover Valley Ranch, crossing Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It offers a relaxing, giggly high with sweet, earthy flavors and a hint of apple pastry, blending relaxation with energetic effects.

Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds.

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
