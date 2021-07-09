About this product
Banana Dream packs a super delicious blueberry and cheese flavor with an accent of rich bananas and spicy herbs. This sativa dominant hybrid will have you feeling creative, focused, and talkative.
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.
About this strain
Banana Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
54% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
32% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.
State License(s)
C11-0000834-LIC
CDPH-10002731