Caramel Apple Gelato (Live Sauce) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Caramel Apple Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid, delivering uplifting relaxation and a sweet-tart apple flavor. Ideal for afternoons, its effects linger, enhancing the experience over time for a delightful high.

About this strain

Caramel Apple Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Apple Cider with Jet Fuel Gelato. This unique cross results in a calming and delightful strain. Caramel Apple Gelato boasts a THC level of 22% and produces relaxing effects that leave your mind feeling uplifted and focused. This strain is ideal for afternoon or early evening hours. Caramel Apple Gelato features a tart yet sweet apple flavor profile with undertones of vanilla. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects tend to linger longer than average. One reviewer on Leafly described the high as “a very intense high that seems to get better as time goes on.” Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene of Caramel Apple Gelato, followed by limonene and humulene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
