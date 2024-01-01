Chem Driver (Live Sauce) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
About this product

Chem Driver is a hybrid strain combining Chemdawg and Sundae Driver. It delivers energizing, euphoric, and creative effects, complemented by a peppery citrus aroma, making it a great choice for boosting motivation and enhancing focus throughout the day.

All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.

About this strain

Chem Driver is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sundae Driver. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. Chem Driver has 31% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Driver, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
