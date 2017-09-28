Chemdawg Live Resin Concentrate

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
  • Photo of Chemdawg Live Resin Concentrate
About this product

Chemdawg is a staple strain known for being pungent and strong! Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience with uplifting feelings of euphoria, coupled with a strong relaxing heavy-bodied feeling.

Flavors: Chemical, Earthy, Diesel

HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.

About this strain

Chemdawg, officially named "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown and spread by the breeder Chemdog since 1991. In a Leafly interview, Chemdog relates how Chemdog came from what was thought to be Northern California bag seed, via a Colorado Grateful Dead concert. Chem 91, Chem 4, and Chem Sis are all variations on Chemdog. The original name Chemdog came from two names for the same bud "Chem" and "Dog bud." Chemdog evolved into the variation 'Chemdawg' over time and distance as other growers and breeders propagated it, with the latter name becoming more dominant. Leafly customers tell us Chemdawg effects include feeling euphoric, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemdawg when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Chemdog is a staple strain in cannabis and may be a source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
