About this product
About this strain
Chocolatina effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!