Durban Gushers Live Resin Concentrate
About this strain
Durban Gushers is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between F1 Durban and Gushers. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Durban Gushers combines the fruity flavors and beautiful purple hues of Gushers with the original African landrace sativa of F1 Durban. This strain has a sweet and gassy aroma with hints of candy and fuel. This strain is known to deliver a fast and powerful high that is energizing, uplifting, and cerebral. Durban Gushers is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Durban Gushers effects include feeling energetic, focused, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Durban Gushers when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Mohave Cannabis Co., Durban Gushers features flavors like coffee, mango, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Durban Gushers typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Durban Gushers has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for daytime use when you want to get things done or explore the outdoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Durban Gushers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.