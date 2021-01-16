About this product
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
