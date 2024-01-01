About this product
About this strain
Girl Crush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Bad Girl. This strain is a creation of Twenty 20 Genetics, a breeder known for producing unique and potent strains. Girl Crush is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Girl Crush effects include creativity, euphoria, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Girl Crush when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Twenty 20 Genetics, Girl Crush features flavors like gas, licorice, and kerosene. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Girl Crush typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Girl Crush is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and purple buds that are covered with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. The aroma of this strain is diesel and licorice, with hints of cream and fennel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Girl Crush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.