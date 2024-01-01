Girl Crush (Solventless Rosin) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Girl Crush delivers a well-rounded experience that caters to both body and mind. Users often report a euphoric uplift that inspires creativity and enhances mood, making it an ideal choice for social gatherings or artistic pursuits

Himalaya Solventless Rosin cartridges deliver premium quality. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

About this strain

Girl Crush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Bad Girl. This strain is a creation of Twenty 20 Genetics, a breeder known for producing unique and potent strains. Girl Crush is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Girl Crush effects include creativity, euphoria, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Girl Crush when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Twenty 20 Genetics, Girl Crush features flavors like gas, licorice, and kerosene. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Girl Crush typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Girl Crush is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and purple buds that are covered with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. The aroma of this strain is diesel and licorice, with hints of cream and fennel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Girl Crush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
