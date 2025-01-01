About this product
GMO Rootbeer Live Resin Concentrate
HIMALAYAResin
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this strain
The GMO Rootbeer weed strain reportedly combines GMO Cookies with Root Beer. GMO Rootbeer comes from noted breeders Skunktek and Mean Gene from Mendocino aka Freedborn Selections. GMO Rootbeer has a distinct root beer smell, and a high-THC hybrid indica effect.
