About this product
Strain Lineage: True OG x Strawberry Banana x Blackberry
Farm: Lady Bug Farms | Royal Oaks
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.
About this strain
Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.
Gummy Bears effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.