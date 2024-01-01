Jiffy Cake (Live Sauce) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Jiffy Cake (Live Sauce) Cartridge

About this product

Jiffy Cake is an Indica known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. It typically has a high THC content, making it a potent choice for experienced users.

All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.

About this strain

Jiffy Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Jiffy Cake is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Jiffy Cake is 28% to 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jiffy Cake effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jiffy Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by StaeFli Farms, Jiffy Cake features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which has a distinct herbal and citrusy scent with a bit of musk. The average price of Jiffy Cake typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Jiffy Cake is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jiffy Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

About this brand

Logo for the brand HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
