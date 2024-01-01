About this product
About this strain
Jiffy Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Jiffy Cake is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Jiffy Cake is 28% to 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jiffy Cake effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jiffy Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by StaeFli Farms, Jiffy Cake features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which has a distinct herbal and citrusy scent with a bit of musk. The average price of Jiffy Cake typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Jiffy Cake is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jiffy Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.