Knights Templar is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 4 and King’s Kush. Knights Templar is 4% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Knights Templar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Knights Templar’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Knights Templar, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
