Lemon Cherry Gelato effects
233 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
