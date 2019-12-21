About this product
Flavors: Floral, Lemon, Woody, Grassy
Lemongrass has a lemony aroma with floral and earthy flavor. This beautiful strain is an indica dominant hybrid with a surprisingly energizing overtone that has you feeling both lifted, and calm.
Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
About this strain
Lemongrass, also known as "Lemon Grass" and "Lemon Gas," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.
Lemongrass effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
83% of people report feeling creative
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Hypertension
16% of people say it helps with hypertension
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.
