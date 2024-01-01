London Jelly Infused Pre-Rolls

HybridTHC 21%CBD —
London Jelly is a hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between Pancakes and Jealousy. London Jelly effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation.

The fusion of Pancakes and Jealousy in London Jelly results in a hybrid that encapsulates the best of both worlds.

This strain brings forth a sense of warmth and relaxation, evoking lazy Sunday mornings and cozy gatherings with loved ones.

Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds.

London Jelly is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pancakes and Jealousy. This strain is a creation of Tiki Madman, a breeder known for producing exotic and rare genetics. London Jelly is a THC dominant variety that can reach up to 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Jelly effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Jelly when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Tiki Madman, London Jelly features flavors like vanilla, berry, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of London Jelly typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. London Jelly is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and pancake. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

