About this product
Strain Lineage: Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, Haze
Farm: PRO Farms, Santa Barbara
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the good stuff found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
About this strain
Lucid Blue is a supremely potent sativa that will bring your thoughts to a new level of consciousness. Creative people love this strain, as it provides a powerful experience without severely diminishing your faculties. A cross of Grateful Breath and Blue Dream, this strain gives you the classic blueberry and pepper flavor profile of Blue Dream. Lucid Blue is designed for someone with a heavy tolerance looking for a profound experience. Like many Haze strains, Lucid Blue is going to create a fierce case of the munchies and provide a lot of energy and euphoria. The rush of euphoria may cause anxiety in new consumers or those who experience anxiety from cannabis. Consider this Blue Dream on steroids.
Lucid Blue effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.