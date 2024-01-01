Nam Wah (Solventless Rosin) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Nam Wah is a hybrid with a tropical aroma reminiscent of bananas. It offers a sweet and fruity flavor profile, often described with notes of banana, mango, and citrus. Users enjoy its relaxing and euphoric effects, providing a gentle uplift in mood and soothing body high.
Himalaya Solventless Rosin cartridges deliver premium quality. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

  • Nam Wah effects are mostly energizing.

    Nam Wah potency is higher THC than average.

Nam Wah is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Mimosa V6. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Nam Wah is a highly sought-after sativa strain known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Nam Wah typically contains around 22-26% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a potent and cerebral experience. Leafly customers report that Nam Wah effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and energetic, making it the perfect choice for those seeking inspiration or a boost in motivation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nam Wah when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and chronic stress, as it can help elevate mood and provide a burst of energy. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Nam Wah features flavors like sweet citrus, spicy pine, and hints of tropical fruit, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Nam Wah typically ranges from $14-$20 per gram, offering a premium option for those seeking a top-tier sativa experience. Nam Wah is a sativa powerhouse that appeals to cannabis connoisseurs seeking an energetic and invigorating high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nam Wah, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
