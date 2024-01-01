About this product
About this strain
write a review
Orange 76, is a fast-finishing, sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Orange Cookie Dough x Motorbreath 15 x Moroccan Peaches. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange 76, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item