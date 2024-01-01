Orange 76 (Live Sauce) Cartridge

About this product

Orange 76 provides a gentle body buzz that promotes relaxation without inducing sedation, allowing users to remain functional and active throughout the day.

All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.

About this strain

Orange 76, is a fast-finishing, sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Orange Cookie Dough x Motorbreath 15 x Moroccan Peaches. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange 76, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
