Orange Apricot Cartridge

by HIMALAYA
Hybrid THC 16% CBD —
About this product

"Orange Apricot is an indica-dominant strain that blends Orange Juice and Apricot Helix, delivering a bold citrus aroma and flavor. This strain promotes deep relaxation and a blissful state, perfect for unwinding and letting your mind wander.

Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency."

About this strain

Orange Apricot is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice and Apricot Helix. As you can imagine, this strain tastes and smells like bold citrus. Smoking Orange Apricot will help you shut off your brain and relax. It's excellent for putting your brain on autopilot to get through your list of chores. This strain usually comes with a thick coating of trichomes.

About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
