About this product
Strain Lineage: Critical Jack x Super Silver Haze
Farm: Event Horizon, Redwood Valley
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.
About this strain
Pai Gow is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Critical Jack. This strain produces hard-hitting effects that result in a cerebral high. Upon first hit, Pai Gow will make you feel creative, motivated and inspired. Continued use of this strain will send you to the sofa as your body begins to relax. Because of this, Pai Gow is ideal for afternoon and evening use. This strain features a flavor profile that is sweet with undertones of pine. Medical marijuana patients choose Pai Gow to relieve symptoms associated with lack of appetite, fatigue, inflammation, and stress. Growers say this strain flowers into fluffy, dark green buds with brown and orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pai Gow before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pai Gow effects
About this brand
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.