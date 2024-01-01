Papaya Cake Live Resin Concentrate

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
  • Photo of Papaya Cake Live Resin Concentrate
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Papaya Cake induces a relaxing and calming experience, making it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day. Enjoy the tropical essence of papaya, the sweetness of vanilla, and the lusciousness of mango.
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.

About this strain

Papaya Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Papaya Cake effects include relaxation, drowsiness, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papaya Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Mad Cow Genetics, Papaya Cake features tropical, mango, and apricot flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Papaya Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA
Shop products
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
Notice a problem?Report this item