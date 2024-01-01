Peach Ringz Live Resin Concentrate

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

"Peach Ringz is an Indica strain made by crossing Marionberry with Eddy OG,
This saucy live concentrate taste like sweet peaches and citrus with an aroma that is fresh and floral."
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.

About this strain

Peach Ringz is a hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Marionberry with Eddy OG, and like their candy namesake, these verdant buds shine bright with trichomes. Reviewers on Leafly say Peach Ringz makes them feel happy, focused, and tingly. Peach Ringz has 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain ideal for moderately experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene; the nose is tropical and with a sweet peach flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression, stress, and anxiety. The original breeder of Peach Ringz is Dying Breed Seeds.

Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
