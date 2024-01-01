Peach Ringz (Solventless Rosin) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Peach Ringz (Solventless Rosin) Cartridge

About this product

Peach Ringz is a balanced hybrid cannabis strain popular for its sweet, fruity flavor reminiscent of peach candy. This strain offers a harmonious blend of uplifting cerebral effects and soothing body relaxation, making it suitable for both daytime and evening use.

Himalaya Solventless Rosin cartridges deliver premium quality. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

About this strain

Peach Ringz is a hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Marionberry with Eddy OG, and like their candy namesake, these verdant buds shine bright with trichomes. Reviewers on Leafly say Peach Ringz makes them feel happy, focused, and tingly. Peach Ringz has 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain ideal for moderately experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene; the nose is tropical and with a sweet peach flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression, stress, and anxiety. The original breeder of Peach Ringz is Dying Breed Seeds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA
Shop products
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
Notice a problem?Report this item