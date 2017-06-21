About this product
Pineapple Jack Cartridge
by HIMALAYA
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Pineapple Jack, also known as "Pineapple Jack Herer," is a mostly sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics. When these genetics collide, it creates soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. In terms of Pineapple Jack's effects, a weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.
