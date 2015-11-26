About this product
About this strain
Pure Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
243 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
46% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!