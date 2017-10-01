About this product
"Purple Punch infused pre-rolls deliver a knockout high with a sweet vanilla blueberry and grape candy flavor. This indica-dominant strain provides immediate euphoria and a heady lift, leading to a deeply relaxing, sedative body high perfect for peaceful sleep.
Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds."
Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds."
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
"Purple Punch infused pre-rolls deliver a knockout high with a sweet vanilla blueberry and grape candy flavor. This indica-dominant strain provides immediate euphoria and a heady lift, leading to a deeply relaxing, sedative body high perfect for peaceful sleep.
Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds."
Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
- CA, US: CDPH-10002731
Notice a problem?Report this item