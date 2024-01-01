Rainbow Beltz Live Resin Concentrate

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  Photo of Rainbow Beltz Live Resin Concentrate

About this product

Rainbow Beltz is a balanced hybrid strain that has been gaining popularity for its vibrant effects and delightful flavor profile. It is often a cross between the potent Zkittlez and Moonbow strains

HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

About this brand

Logo for the brand HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
