About this product
Slymer (Live Sauce) Cartridge
by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Slymer, also known as "Slimer," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by TGA Genetics. This strain provides cerebral effects that are long lasting. Slymer is beloved for its sweet and citrusy terpene profile.
