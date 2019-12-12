HIMALAYA
Tangie Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Tropical
This sativa strain is a cross between California Orange x Skunk-1. It's the perfect uplifting strain that'll have you in a great mood all day long.
Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
