About this product
THC Bomb is one of the most potent strains you will ever have! This explosive strain tastes like citrus with woody undertones. This hybrid offers a good punch of THC but has fairly balanced effects.
All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
About this strain
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
THC Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
179 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
HIMALAYA
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.
